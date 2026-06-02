Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny with storms possible later this week

A few high-level clouds are streaming in from the West this morning, but sunshine will dominate the sky today. Mild conditions are expected with a light NE wind off Lake Michigan. Highs will range from the lower 70s at the lakefront to near-80 farther inland.

As high-pressure moves East, southerly winds take hold later in the week. A gradual warm up is expected Wednesday before hot & humid conditions set in on Thursday. Highs may reach towards 90-degrees!

Scattered showers and storms roll in late Thursday night into Friday & Saturday. No day is a washout, but rain chances will remain scattered.

Although a spotty rain chance is possible Sunday into Monday, drier conditions are expected.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 72 Lake 78 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 53

Wind: NE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

THURSDAY: Hot & Humid

High: 88

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid

High: 87

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny & Warm

High: 81

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