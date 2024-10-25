Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny weekend ahead

Rain moved out early this morning, and now we will see gradual clearing from west to east this morning, giving us more sunshine. Highs will reach the low 60s today.

High pressure is in control for this weekend! We'll see lots of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Trick-or-treating is looking good with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday, and dropping into the 40s through the evening. Areas of frost will be possible inland Saturday night as lows fall into the 30s. Sunday will be a touch warmer in the low 60s.

We're still tracking another well-above-average stretch of weather for the first half of next week. We'll see mid-60s on Monday that will climb into the mid to upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday!

FRIDAY: Clearing SkiesHigh: 63

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies

Low: 40 lake, 34 Inland

Wind: NW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild

High: 66

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Windy

Hugh: 78

