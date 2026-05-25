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Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny & warm Memorial Day

Sunny & warm Memorial Day

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer. With many attending remembrance events and spending time outdoors, the sunshine and temperatures in the 80s will certainly make for a pleasant day.

The warm stretch of weather continues into Tuesday, with highs climbing into the mid- to upper 80s.

A stalled frontal boundary will be the focus of showers and storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Some of this activity may reach areas north of Milwaukee. As a cold front drops in from the northeast, a few spotty showers or storms are possible Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will climb only into the 70s.

Long-range trends show a solid area of high pressure blocking substantial rain chances as we close out May. Highs will remain near or above normal through next weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 81
Wind: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 60
Wind: SE/SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 85
Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy
High: 73

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 71

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