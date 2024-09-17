Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, warm and dry

We're seeing a couple isolated pockets of patchy fog once again this morning with light winds and mostly clear skies. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s to low 60s, but we are heading back into the 80s this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with a breeze out of the southeast keeping lakeside areas comfortable in the low 80s while inland spots reach into the upper 80s.

We'll see more of the same for Wednesday into Thursday. Models are now hinting at a weak disturbance bringing a chance for rain on Friday. It's not the strongest system, but still, some rain chances are a positive. Looks like some better rain chances will try to move in for Sunday into Monday. There are still some questions on timing and coverage that we will work out over the next few days. Temperatures look to drop a bit into the 70s.



TUESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: Lake 81, Inland 87

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog

Low: Lake 60, Inland 53

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: Lake 80, Inland 86

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance

High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

