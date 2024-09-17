Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, warm and dry

Temperatures are starting out in the 50s to low 60s, but we are heading back into the 80s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with a breeze out of the southeast.

We're seeing a couple isolated pockets of patchy fog once again this morning with light winds and mostly clear skies. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s to low 60s, but we are heading back into the 80s this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with a breeze out of the southeast keeping lakeside areas comfortable in the low 80s while inland spots reach into the upper 80s.

We'll see more of the same for Wednesday into Thursday. Models are now hinting at a weak disturbance bringing a chance for rain on Friday. It's not the strongest system, but still, some rain chances are a positive. Looks like some better rain chances will try to move in for Sunday into Monday. There are still some questions on timing and coverage that we will work out over the next few days. Temperatures look to drop a bit into the 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: Lake 81, Inland 87
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Low: Lake 60, Inland 53
Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: Lake 80, Inland 86

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 82

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance
High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 80

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.