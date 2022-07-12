Most of today will be fantastic with sunshine and it won't be as hot as yesterday. High temperatures should still reach the lower 80s along with slightly humid dew points in the lower 60s. Just like yesterday, we're expecting scattered thunderstorms to develop late this afternoon and into the evening. The severe threat is very low, but downpours are possible. You could easily pick up a half inch of needed rain if you land under one of these storms.

Some beautiful and refreshing weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday then warmer and unsettled weather returns for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 83

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. T-Storms Early. Partly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: NW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75



THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 85

