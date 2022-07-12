Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Tuesday with highs in the 80s, evening showers

High temperatures should still reach the lower 80s along with slightly humid dew points in the lower 60s.
2022-07-12

Most of today will be fantastic with sunshine and it won't be as hot as yesterday. High temperatures should still reach the lower 80s along with slightly humid dew points in the lower 60s. Just like yesterday, we're expecting scattered thunderstorms to develop late this afternoon and into the evening. The severe threat is very low, but downpours are possible. You could easily pick up a half inch of needed rain if you land under one of these storms.

Some beautiful and refreshing weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday then warmer and unsettled weather returns for the weekend.

TODAY:      Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Ch. T-Storms Late
            High: 83
            Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:    Ch. T-Storms Early. Partly Cloudy
            Low: 63
            Wind: NW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
             High: 75
             
THURSDAY:  Sunny
            High: 75

FRIDAY:      Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late
            High: 80

SATURDAY:   Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. T-Storms
            High: 85

