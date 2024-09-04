Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny today, rainy tomorrow

The great weather we've been seeing continues today! But we have changes heading our way late Thursday into the weekend.

A nice breeze out of the south today will push highs into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland. Things will still be very comfortable with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. The morning hours Thursday are looking good, but not as cool as the last couple mornings. Humidity will climb with winds continuing out of the south ahead of an approaching cold front. It will feel summer-like with highs in the mid 80s.

Models are coming in quicker with rain chances, which means scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible by the mid-afternoon hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a cool breeze from the north on Friday with highs only in the upper 60s. There will still be the chance for a few showers, mainly Friday afternoon on the back side of the front.

We'll see a chilly fall weekend with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday, warming to near 70 Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and there is the chance some areas inland could briefly dip into the upper 30s!



WEDNESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 78

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 61 Lake, 54 Inland

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny Start, Increasing Clouds, PM Showers/Storms

High: 85

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers, Cool

High: 68

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cool

High: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

