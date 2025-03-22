Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny to soggy weekend

Last night's cold front has cleared southern Wisconsin — leading to a NW wind shift and far cooler temperatures. Overnight lows have dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Cloud cover has been stubborn to clear the lakefront. As drier air filters in this afternoon, any cloud cover will begin to break & lead to increased sunshine. Highs only top out in the upper 30s - near 40 farther inland. Winds will gradually lighten as the center of high-pressure moves overhead.

As the high departs Eastward tonight, SE winds kick in ahead of the next area of low-pressure. Scattered showers and a wintry mix move into southern Wisconsin late Sunday morning. Most of the precip will fall as rain, but some snowflakes may mix in - especially farther North towards Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Given increasing temperatures and warmer pavement, winter weather impacts are not expected. Cloud cover, combined with breezy SW winds will keep high temperatures in the mid-upper 40s.

Northwest winds bring in cooler air for Monday morning. A few light snow flurries are possible first thing Monday before the low completely exits the Great Lakes.

Outside of a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, much of the work week looks quiet with highs in the 40s.

More mild air arrives late in the week along with the next best chance of widespread rain.



SATURDAY: Early Clouds; Increasing SunshineHigh: 37

Wind: NW/E 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 30

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy, Rainy/Sct. Snow, Breezy

High: 47

MONDAY: Mainly Cloudy, Windy

High: 43

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.