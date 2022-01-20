Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Thursday ahead with wind chills around zero degrees

Sunny Thursday ahead with wind chills around zero degrees
and last updated 2022-01-20 06:14:08-05

Cold, but sunny Thursday ahead. Temperatures will start off near-zero Thursday morning, before climbing into the low teens by the afternoon. Northwest winds around 10 mph, will make it feel like -5° to -10° in the morning, and near 0° in the afternoon. Bundle up and stay warm!

Temperatures drop back into the single digits Thursday night with light southwest winds. Sunny skies Friday will help temps climb into the low 20s by the afternoon, but southwest winds around 10 mph will keep wind chills closer to 10°.

A couple of chances for snow to arrive for the weekend. The first round will be Saturday morning, where most of us can expect a dusting. Another storm will swing through Sunday and another Monday. Sunday and Monday's storm could bring 2" of snow each, so stay posted and be prepared for slick driving conditions.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cold
High: 14...Wind Chill: 0
Wind: NNW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 5 lakefront... -5 inland
Wind: NW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 22...Wind Chill: 10
Wind: SW 10 mph

SATURDAY: Morning snow. Mostly cloudy. Windy
High: 28
Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph
Accumulation: <1/2"

SUNDAY: Light snow. Mostly cloudy
High: 24
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Accumulation: <2"

MONDAY: Light snow. Mostly cloudy
High: 26
Wind: W 5-15 mph
Accumulation: 1-3"

