Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny start to the week, highs in the 70s/80s

Get ready to spend some time outdoors! High pressure is rolling in after last night's cold front. Expect lots of sunshine and a cooler feel outside.
Get ready to spend some time outdoors! High pressure is rolling in after last night's cold front. Expect lots of sunshine and a cooler feel outside. Humidity levels have dropped & SE Wisconsin is looking at highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the next few days. A brisk westerly wind is expected today, but that will gradually decrease tomorrow. 

Another low-pressure system moves by the Great Lakes region on Wednesday - prompting a slight chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

Otherwise, the rest of the week appears dry - with temperatures remaining close to average into the weekend. 

MONDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 80
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 61
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 82

THURSDAY: Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy
High: 84

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80

