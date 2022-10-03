Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s Monday

Beautiful fall weather continues for the first half of this week. Monday's sunshine will push highs into the low to mid 60s by midday before falling into the mid 40s by the lake and upper 30s inland at night. Temperatures climb even more Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 70s both days.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. A few showers will arrive Wednesday night ahead of more scattered showers Thursday evening with a cold front.

Temperatures will manage to climb into the low to mid 60s Thursday, before dropping to near 40 degrees by the lake and into the mid 30s inland Thursday night. Winds will be gusty with the cold front and out of the north 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

A few showers are possible on Friday, otherwise expect a chillier day with highs in the low 50s. With clearing skies Friday night, we'll have our coldest temperatures of the season, so far.

Lows drop into the upper 30s by the lake and into the upper 20s inland, in spots, by early Saturday morning. Our first widespread hard freeze is likely Friday night, but possibly even Thursday night for some inland locations.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 65

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 46 lakefront...38 inland

Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 72

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance late

High: 73

Wind: S 5 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers. Windy

High: 65

Wind: N 10-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY: Slight chance early. Clearing skies

High: 52