Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny skies, temps in the 60s Tuesday

After a few areas of fog Tuesday morning, expect mostly sunny skies and upper 60s this afternoon. Skies will continue to be clear Tuesday night and sunny Wednesday with morning lows in the low to mid 40s and afternoon highs back into the upper 60s. Clouds increase Thursday, but a strong southerly wind will push temperatures to near 70°.
Rain returns Friday and will continue on and off through Saturday night as a storm moves through. Temperatures remain relatively warm and in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny
High: 67
Wind: SW 5 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 45
Wind: SW 5 mph
WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 67
Wind: S 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy
High: 68
Wind: S 10-20 mph
FRIDAY: Cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers. Breezy
High: 69
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and poss. t-storms
High: 65