Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny skies, temps in the 60s Tuesday

After a few areas of fog Tuesday morning, expect mostly sunny skies and upper 60s this afternoon. Skies will continue to be clear Tuesday night and sunny Wednesday with morning lows in the low to mid 40s and afternoon highs back into the upper 60s. Clouds increase Thursday, but a strong southerly wind will push temperatures to near 70°.

Rain returns Friday and will continue on and off through Saturday night as a storm moves through. Temperatures remain relatively warm and in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny

High: 67

Wind: SW 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 45

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 67

Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 68

Wind: S 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers. Breezy

High: 69

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and poss. t-storms

High: 65