Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny skies and highs in the low 30s Friday

It's the coldest start to the season so far Friday morning! Morning lows are in the teens across the area.

Luckily, we're looking at dry weather Friday with partly sunny skies and highs eventually climbing into the low 30s.

As we move into the weekend, we'll have another chance for light rain and snow. A storm will clip the area Saturday with a few rain and snow showers starting by the late morning.

As the storm moves southeast, we'll keep flurries with the wrap-around moisture through Sunday morning. No accumulation is expected. Highs will be near 40° both days and winds will be gusty late Saturday into Sunday, with gusts around 30 mph.

There's another chance for a wintry mix late Monday and Wednesday, but both storms will mainly stay to our north, leading to no accumulation.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 33

Wind: NW/SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 22

Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain & snow showers

High: 41

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: AM flurries. Mostly cloudy. Windy

High: 38

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for light rain & snow showers

High: 42

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 43

