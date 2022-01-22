Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Saturday with light snow overnight

A few snow showers to kickstart the weekend, with accumulation less than 1/2". Skies will become partly sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be gusty at times, especially in the morning, with winds out of the west-northwest 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Our next round of snow moves in Saturday night. The storm will track a little farther south, causing some of our northern counties towards the lakefront to miss out on snow. For everyone else, expect light snow to begin after 8 p.m. and continue through the early morning hours, with less than 1/2" expected.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 20° in the afternoon. Clouds will increase during the evening ahead of our third storm that will bring 1-3" of snow across the area. Snow will begin after 11 p.m. Sunday and continue through the morning commute Monday. Although snowfall will be relatively light, slick roads are possible early.

High pressure rebuilds to clear out our skies Tuesday and Wednesday, but cold air returns as lows start in the single digits and highs only make it into the teens in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Light morning snow. Partly sunny. Windy

High: 28

Wind: WNW 15-20 G35 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow

Accumulation: Less than 1/2"

Low: 10

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 20

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Morning snow. Mostly cloudy

Accumulation: 1-3"

High: 28

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 16

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 14

Wind: WNW 5-10 mph

