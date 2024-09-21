Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Saturday; Watching for Sunday rain

The last full day of Summer 2024 will feel just like it! Sunshine is back with highs jumping into the lower and mid 80s.
A cold front will begin moving into Wisconsin later this afternoon & evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in western Wisconsin. A few showers/storms may reach the southeastern region after 10 pm. Lows fall into the lower and mid-60s. Scattered showers continue into Sunday as an upper-level low spins into the southern Great Lakes. On & off rain showers are expected tomorrow. Cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Slight rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday as another low-pressure system passes to the South. Most of the rain stays south of Chicago, but a few showers cannot be ruled out in southern Wisconsin.
Pleasant and sunny weather follows for the rest of the week. Highs will be markedly cooler — only topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm and HumidHigh: 85 Lake 88 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 64
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Rain Likely; Mostly Cloudy
High: 73
MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy & Cool
High: 68
TUESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy
High: 67
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72
