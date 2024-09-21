Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Saturday; Watching for Sunday rain

The last full day of Summer 2024 will feel just like it! Sunshine is back with highs jumping into the lower and mid 80s.

A cold front will begin moving into Wisconsin later this afternoon & evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in western Wisconsin. A few showers/storms may reach the southeastern region after 10 pm. Lows fall into the lower and mid-60s. Scattered showers continue into Sunday as an upper-level low spins into the southern Great Lakes. On & off rain showers are expected tomorrow. Cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Slight rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday as another low-pressure system passes to the South. Most of the rain stays south of Chicago, but a few showers cannot be ruled out in southern Wisconsin.

Pleasant and sunny weather follows for the rest of the week. Highs will be markedly cooler — only topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm and HumidHigh: 85 Lake 88 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Rain Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 73

MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy & Cool

High: 68

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

