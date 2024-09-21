Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Saturday; Watching for Sunday rain

The last full day of Summer will sure feel like it! Highs are back into the 80s in southeastern Wisconsin. Rain returns late tonight.
The last full day of Summer will sure feel like it! Highs are back into the 80s in southeastern Wisconsin. Rain returns late tonight.

The last full day of Summer 2024 will feel just like it! Sunshine is back with highs jumping into the lower and mid 80s.

A cold front will begin moving into Wisconsin later this afternoon & evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in western Wisconsin. A few showers/storms may reach the southeastern region after 10 pm. Lows fall into the lower and mid-60s. Scattered showers continue into Sunday as an upper-level low spins into the southern Great Lakes. On & off rain showers are expected tomorrow. Cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Slight rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday as another low-pressure system passes to the South. Most of the rain stays south of Chicago, but a few showers cannot be ruled out in southern Wisconsin.

Pleasant and sunny weather follows for the rest of the week. Highs will be markedly cooler — only topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm and HumidHigh: 85 Lake 88 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 64
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Rain Likely; Mostly Cloudy
High: 73

MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy & Cool
High: 68

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy
High: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.