Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Saturday; Rain rolls in Sunday

Saturday kicks off with a chill in the air! Overnight lows have dropped into the lower and mid-30s across SE Wisconsin. Some inland areas have tumbled into the upper 20s. Sunshine is back overhead today as high-pressure begins its departure. Highs top out in the mid and upper 50s. An active weather pattern sets up for the start of next week.

Cloud cover rolls in tonight - keeping lows in the 40s.

Scattered showers begin Sunday morning in Wisconsin. However, much of this activity will stay far West of Milwaukee. Light to moderate rainfall moves in tomorrow afternoon and evening. A lull in rainfall is expected overnight into early Monday. A warm front lifts northward on Monday, sending highs into the 60s. Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday into early Tuesday. Over the next 72 hours, a solid 1-3" of rainfall is possible across southern Wisconsin. This beneficial rain could put a dent in the ongoing drought.

Rain showers wrap up by late Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through. Highs will return to the 50s later in the week.



SATURDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 57

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; Mild

Low: 48

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy

High: 58

MONDAY: Rain Likely; Breezy

High: 68

TUESDAY: Early Showers; Rain tapers in the afternoon; Breezy

High: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

