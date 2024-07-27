Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Saturday; More warmth & humidity on the way

Overnight lows had fallen into the 60s across most of SE Wisconsin. High-pressure continues to keep the weather pattern calm & Sunny today. As the high moves East, southerly winds will usher in more warmth & humidity. Afternoon highs climb into the lower and mid 80s. Dew points will increase slightly - into the lower 60s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a cluster of showers and a few storms that will roll in from the South tomorrow. A spotty sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out around midday Sunday. There is a better chance for a few storms later in the afternoon and evening - especially farther West of Milwaukee. Severe weather is not expected. Due to more cloud cover and the chance of rain, highs may only top out in the mid and upper 80s.

The active pattern continues into next week as we monitor for on & off rain chances. No day will be a complete washout, but with high dew points & more heat, daily rain chances are a part of the forecast. Highs remain in the 80s - near 90 through next Wednesday.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and WarmerHigh: 84

Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid; Spotty shower, then PM Chance for Showers/Storms

High: 84

MONDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance Showers/Storm; Warm & Humid

High: 87

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. Slight Chance Shower/Storm

High: 88

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 90

