Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Monday with highs in the 70s/80s

It was a fantastic Father's Day weekend, and we keep it rolling today for Juneteenth celebrations.
Skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures this afternoon will range from the middle 70s in Milwaukee to the lower 80s inland.
Poster image (15).jpg
and last updated 2023-06-19 06:55:10-04

It was a fantastic Father's Day weekend, and we keep it rolling today for Juneteenth celebrations. Skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures this afternoon will range from the middle 70s in Milwaukee to the lower 80s inland.

Drought conditions will worsen as we go the entire week without a drop of rain. Skies will be sunny each day and the wildfire smoke should be minimal. Heat and humidity will be on the rise this coming weekend, which may eventually help spark thunderstorms by Sunday.

TODAY:      Mostly Sunny
High: 76 Lake 82 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    
Mainly Clear
Low: 60
Wind: NE 5-10 mph      

TUESDAY:    
Sunny Skies
High: 77 Lake 84 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Skies
High: 78 Lake 84 Inland

THURSDAY:   
Mostly Sunny
High: 77 Lake 83 Inland

FRIDAY:     
Partly Cloudy
High: 76 Lake 83 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.