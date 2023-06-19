Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Monday with highs in the 70s/80s

It was a fantastic Father's Day weekend, and we keep it rolling today for Juneteenth celebrations. Skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures this afternoon will range from the middle 70s in Milwaukee to the lower 80s inland.

Drought conditions will worsen as we go the entire week without a drop of rain. Skies will be sunny each day and the wildfire smoke should be minimal. Heat and humidity will be on the rise this coming weekend, which may eventually help spark thunderstorms by Sunday.



TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76 Lake 82 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear

Low: 60

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY:

Sunny Skies

High: 77 Lake 84 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Skies

High: 78 Lake 84 Inland

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 77 Lake 83 Inland

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy

High: 76 Lake 83 Inland

