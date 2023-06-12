Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Monday morning, then showers

Summer was on a brief pause yesterday with highs only reaching the 50s across SE Wisconsin!

A clear sky has allowed lows to dip into the 40s overnight - with a few upper 30s inland.

Sunshine is around for the morning hours before more cloud cover rolls in this afternoon. Waves of showers will travel around a departing low-pressure system. A wave of showers is likely this afternoon - mainly West of Milwaukee. A slight chance of showers remains in the Monday forecast with highs topping out in the mid/upper 60s.

Rain chances continue overnight and into Tuesday as another round of rainfall travels around the low. Rainfall totals will be light - mainly around 0.25".

Tuesday appears cloudy with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees.

As the low-pressure system pulls away, sunshine returns for Wednesday & Thursday. Highs will climb back into the mid 70s.

A cold front may bring a shower or two to the region early Thursday. Otherwise, the next best chance of rain arrives over the weekend - beginning Friday night. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible both Saturday & Sunday.



MONDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM ShowersHigh: 68

Wind: NW 10-15

TONIGHT: Chance Showers; Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: W 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

THURSDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower; Mostly Sunny

High: 74

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM Shower

High: 73

