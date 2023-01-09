Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Monday, highs near 40

After a cloudy end to the weekend, we're back to the sunshine Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day before clouds increase in the evening. Expect highs near 40°.
A weak front will bring some drizzle Tuesday morning and more clouds across southeast Wisconsin. High temperatures remain relatively warm and near 40°. Another weak front will bring the chance for a light wintry mix Wednesday, with no accumulation expected. Highs stay near 40°. A wintry mix is possible again Thursday, but depending on the exact track of the storm, there is also a good chance we won't see anything except for cloudy skies. Temperatures stay near 40° for one more day.
High pressure rebuilds Friday bringing some more sunshine for the weekend, with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 40°
Wind: W/S 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Low: 33°
Wind: S 5 mph
TUESDAY: Morning drizzle. Cloudy
High: 40°
Wind: SW 5 mph
WEDNESDAY: Ch. wintry mix. Cloudy
High: 42°
Wind: S/W 5 mph
THURSDAY: Ch. wintry mix. Cloudy
High: 40°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Cloudy
High: 35°