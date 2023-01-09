Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Monday, highs near 40

After a cloudy end to the weekend, we're back to the sunshine Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day before clouds increase in the evening. Expect highs near 40°.

A weak front will bring some drizzle Tuesday morning and more clouds across southeast Wisconsin. High temperatures remain relatively warm and near 40°. Another weak front will bring the chance for a light wintry mix Wednesday, with no accumulation expected. Highs stay near 40°. A wintry mix is possible again Thursday, but depending on the exact track of the storm, there is also a good chance we won't see anything except for cloudy skies. Temperatures stay near 40° for one more day.

High pressure rebuilds Friday bringing some more sunshine for the weekend, with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 40°

Wind: W/S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 33°

Wind: S 5 mph

TUESDAY: Morning drizzle. Cloudy

High: 40°

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Ch. wintry mix. Cloudy

High: 42°

Wind: S/W 5 mph

THURSDAY: Ch. wintry mix. Cloudy

High: 40°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy

High: 35°