Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny & mild weekend

Overnight lows have fallen into the 40s at the lakefront. Inland areas have dropped into the lower and mid-30s. High-pressure remains over the Midwest - keeping winds lighter and the sunshine around. Another clear sky is expected tonight as lows drop into the lower-mid 30s areawide.

Temperatures warm by a few more degrees on Sunday. As high-pressure moves eastward, SW winds ramp up at the start of the work week. Highs jump from the mid-60s on Monday to the upper 70s on Tuesday! A few spots may reach 80-degrees farther inland!

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a frontal system that drops into Wisconsin on Wednesday. This is our next best opportunity for rainfall. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday. As of now, most of that rain wraps up by Thursday morning - leading to drier conditions later in the day. Halloween Trick-or-treaters should still prepare for some spotty showers, breezy conditions & falling temperatures.



SATURDAY: Sunny & CoolHigh: 56

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 38 Lake 31 Inland

Wind: SW 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine

High: 60

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 64

TUESDAY: Slight Ch. Shower/Storm; Windy & Warm

High: 79

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; PM Chance Showers/Storm

High: 76

