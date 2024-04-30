Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, highs in 60s and 70s

A few areas of clouds will be possible this morning, mainly north of I-94. Once those clear, everyone will see plenty of sunshine into this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Areas near the lake will see winds turn to the east this afternoon bringing a lake breeze and cooler temperatures by the evening.

A quick moving system will bring the chance for a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm tonight, if it can hold together long enough. Expect a mild night with lows in the 50s.

Rain will clear by the morning hours Wednesday giving us partly cloudy skies and another nice day with highs in the low 70s. A good chance for rain will move into the region Thursday into Friday. Temperatures for the rest of the week will stay steady in the 60s and 70s.



TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Few AM Clouds North of MKE, Lake Breeze LateHigh: 67 Lake, 71 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers

Low: 53

Wind: W 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers

High: 63 Lake, 70 Inland

FRIDAY: Showers/Storms Early, Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 67

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Shower Chance Late

High: 63 Lake, Inland 70

