Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, hazy, and clouds late Thursday

Although it’s still technically summer, it’s been feeling more like late July and early August these days!

Although it’s still technically summer, it’s been feeling more like late July and early August these days! Highs are back into the lower and mid-80s this afternoon, with more sunshine expected—filtered by high-level wildfire smoke.

High clouds from Hurricane Francine will begin moving into Wisconsin late today and through the weekend, keeping temperatures a couple of degrees cooler. However, the system becomes disorganized and loses much of its strength. There is a slight chance for a few showers Sunday and Monday due to residual moisture from the system.

Overall, the weather pattern remains stagnant, supporting above-average temperatures and continued dry weather next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny, Hazy, Clouds LateHigh: 82 Lake, 85 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 66
Wind: SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: High Clouds - Filtered Sunshine
High: 78

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 78

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy
High: 80

MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy
High: 80

Report a typo

