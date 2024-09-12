Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, hazy, and clouds late Thursday

Although it’s still technically summer, it’s been feeling more like late July and early August these days! Highs are back into the lower and mid-80s this afternoon, with more sunshine expected—filtered by high-level wildfire smoke.
High clouds from Hurricane Francine will begin moving into Wisconsin late today and through the weekend, keeping temperatures a couple of degrees cooler. However, the system becomes disorganized and loses much of its strength. There is a slight chance for a few showers Sunday and Monday due to residual moisture from the system.
Overall, the weather pattern remains stagnant, supporting above-average temperatures and continued dry weather next week.
THURSDAY: Sunny, Hazy, Clouds LateHigh: 82 Lake, 85 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 66
Wind: SE 5 mph
FRIDAY: High Clouds - Filtered Sunshine
High: 78
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 78
SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy
High: 80
MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy
High: 80
