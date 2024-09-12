Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, hazy, and clouds late Thursday

Although it’s still technically summer, it’s been feeling more like late July and early August these days! Highs are back into the lower and mid-80s this afternoon, with more sunshine expected—filtered by high-level wildfire smoke.

High clouds from Hurricane Francine will begin moving into Wisconsin late today and through the weekend, keeping temperatures a couple of degrees cooler. However, the system becomes disorganized and loses much of its strength. There is a slight chance for a few showers Sunday and Monday due to residual moisture from the system.

Overall, the weather pattern remains stagnant, supporting above-average temperatures and continued dry weather next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny, Hazy, Clouds LateHigh: 82 Lake, 85 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: High Clouds - Filtered Sunshine

High: 78

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 80

MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 80

