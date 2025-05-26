Still a bit cool for this Memorial Day, but it will bring lots of sunshine. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s this morning, with plenty of sunshine building in. Temperatures will climb near 60 by the lake and into the upper 60s inland. Expect a few more areas of clouds to mix in with the sun later in the day.

When clouds increase and rain chances return:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny for unofficial start to summer

Clouds will begin to increase tonight and more so into Tuesday. Most of the day Tuesday will be dry, with temperatures in the 60s and a breeze picking up from the northeast. This is ahead of a low-pressure system passing to our south. It will eventually bring rain chances by late Tuesday, mainly into Wednesday.

Behind that system, temperatures will finally get closer to average. It will help that we turn our winds to the northwest, keeping the cooler air from Lake Michigan away. Some scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon as a cold front drops in from the north; otherwise, next weekend looks dry and mild.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Few PM Clouds

High: 60 Lake, 67 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 48

Wind: NE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Shower Ch. Late

High: 60 Lake, 66 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Showers

High: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 65

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM T-Storm Ch.

High: 74

