A chilly start to the day, but plenty of sunshine will help warm us up with light winds. Due to those light winds, a lake breeze will develop close to lunchtime today. Areas near the lake will see highs in the 40s before dropping into the 30s for the rest of the afternoon. Inland spots will have a better chance at reaching the lower 50s, with the lake breeze moving inland later in the afternoon.

Most of Thursday will be quiet, with winds picking back up from the southeast. Temperatures will climb well into the 50s as a warm front approaches from the southwest. That will produce our first round of rain chances for the evening hours. Areas of rain will be possible heading into the overnight hours.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake

Warm air and even a taste of humidity, with dew points in the low 60s, are expected Friday. Air temperatures are looking to climb into the 70s for most, with far northern spots in the 60s. Some question marks are in the forecast regarding how much storm development there is later in the day. It might not be widespread storms, but any storms that do get going could be strong to severe.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Cool, Lake BreezeHigh: 46 Lake, 53 Inland

Wind: NW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 36

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds, Ch. Showers/Thunder Late, Breezy

High: 57 Lake, 61 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Warm, Sct. Showers and Storms

High: 72

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, High Clouds Filter Sun

High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Showers Late

High: 51

