Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, cooler, and less humid Monday

Sunday's cold front has brought relief for high humidity today. Dew points are down from the low 70s, to now the mid to upper 50s. We'll still have plenty of sunshine Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight, with mostly clear skies. The weather remains quiet throughout most of the week. with near-average temperatures. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, with lows in the low 60s.
Our next chance for rain comes Friday, with a few more showers next weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 82
Wind: NW 5 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 64 Lakefront...60
Inland Wind: LIGHT
TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds
High:76
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 74
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds
High: 76
Wind: E 5-10
FRIDAY: Cloudy. Iso. PM Showers & t-storm
High: 78