Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny & cooler

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community this morning at Cafe de Arts in Waukesha. It's a family-owned micro-roastery brewing up European coffee right here at home.

Although the atmosphere was primed for severe weather, storms did not come together and track into southeast Wisconsin. And while we thankfully missed out on what could have been destructive weather, we could have used some rain. July 2026 is shaping up to be one of the driest on record. Milwaukee is currently running a 2-inch-plus deficit compared to normal-to-date rainfall.

A cold front brings a touch more wildfire smoke, but air quality is expected to remain in the Moderate (Yellow) category. Clouds are clearing out, and highs will still climb into the lower 80s. Dew points are falling now that a cooler and drier air mass is working in. Highs fall into the mid-70s on Wednesday and rebound to near 80 on Thursday.

Storm Team 4 is keeping an eye on a batch of showers and storms across the central Plains for Friday. As of now, it looks like much of this will pass to our southwest. With increasing temperatures, toward 90, later in the weekend, storm chances pick up Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned for updates.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Sunny & Less Humid

High: 83

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: N 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and comfy

High: 75

Wind: NW to NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

SATURDAY: Warmer, More Humid & Sunny

High: 84

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