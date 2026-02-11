Milwaukee reached a high of 41 degrees — the first time we cracked 40 since Jan. 14.

Watch: When we could see more temps in the 40s and maybe even in the 50s:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, cool; watching for warmer weekend

Cooler and drier air filtered out the cloud cover overnight. Temperatures have fallen back into the 20s this morning. Highs will only top out in the lower 30s, which is average for this time of year.

High pressure takes over for the remainder of the week. It will keep precipitation chances at bay on Thursday and again over the weekend. As a result, much of the extended forecast is trending drier. Highs return to the 40s this weekend, with an outside chance highs could soar toward 50 by mid-next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 34

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 21

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 45

