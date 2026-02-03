Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny & comfortable

High pressure is moving into Wisconsin and bringing sunshine along for the ride. Highs remain in the lower to mid-20s.

A clipper system dives in from the northwest late Thursday into Friday. As temperatures warm to near and above freezing, a mix of rain and snow is possible. Accumulations are expected to be minor.

After a quick cooldown on Saturday, another clipper may bring a few flurries Saturday night. An overall warming trend is expected into next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 23

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds

Low: 9

Wind: NW 3-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Snow Showers

High: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Warmer

High: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Snow

High: 23

