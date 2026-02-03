Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny & comfortable

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny & comfortable
and last updated

High pressure is moving into Wisconsin and bringing sunshine along for the ride. Highs remain in the lower to mid-20s.

Watch: When we could see our next chance for snow and rain

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny & comfortable

A clipper system dives in from the northwest late Thursday into Friday. As temperatures warm to near and above freezing, a mix of rain and snow is possible. Accumulations are expected to be minor.

After a quick cooldown on Saturday, another clipper may bring a few flurries Saturday night. An overall warming trend is expected into next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 23
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds
Low: 9
Wind: NW 3-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Snow Showers
High: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Warmer
High: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Snow
High: 23

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

weather-cams.png

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

Report a typo