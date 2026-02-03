Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny & comfortable

High pressure is moving into Wisconsin and bringing sunshine along for the ride. Highs remain in the lower to mid-20s.
Watch: When we could see our next chance for snow and rain
A clipper system dives in from the northwest late Thursday into Friday. As temperatures warm to near and above freezing, a mix of rain and snow is possible. Accumulations are expected to be minor.
After a quick cooldown on Saturday, another clipper may bring a few flurries Saturday night. An overall warming trend is expected into next week.
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 23
Wind: N 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: A Few Clouds
Low: 9
Wind: NW 3-5 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 25
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Snow Showers
High: 32
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Warmer
High: 37
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Snow
High: 23
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.