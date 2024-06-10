Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny but cool

Today will have more of a spring-like feel than summer. Even with full sunshine, a northeast breeze will keep afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Another chilly night is on tap tonight with lows temperatures around 50 lakeside and dipping into the 40s inland.

Warmer times are ahead this week. We return to 70 degrees tomorrow then 80 on Wednesday. It's also going to get quite humid. There is a chance for a few showers tomorrow afternoon and evening and a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday.



TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and CoolHigh: 66

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Chilly

Low: 50

Wind: NE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Ch. Showers Late

High: 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Ch. T-Storms At Night

High: 82

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 83

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

