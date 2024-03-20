Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny but cold and breezy

A cold front passed through last night pulling colder air in from the north this morning. We won't see much of a warm up today even with a good amount of sunshine. Highs will try to hit the mid 30s. Breezy winds, mainly this morning, will put wind chills in the teens out at the bus stop.

Tomorrow will be another calm and cold day, as our attention turns towards a system bringing snow into the forecast late Thursday night and into Friday. We're still waiting for some of our high-resolution, short-range models to give us a better idea on accumulations. As of now, it looks like the highest totals will be north of I-94 and toward central Wisconsin. Totals will drop off heading south towards the state line where a dry gap and a wintry mix might limit snowfall amounts. Most of the area can expect to see a few inches of snow with difficult road conditions Friday morning.

Another system quickly moves into the region Sunday into the beginning of next week. This one looks warmer with a mix at first then going to all rain.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and CoolHigh: 36

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 24

Wind: N 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Snow Late At Night

High: 35

FRIDAY: Snow To A Mix Likely. Some Snow Accumulation.

High: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly

High: 33

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Mix late

High: 39

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.