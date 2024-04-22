Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, breezy and warm

A chilly start to the morning again, but lots of sunshine will quickly warm us up today. Highs will hit the mid 60s with some high clouds increasing this afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest. There will be the small chance for an isolated rain shower by this evening.

A cold front moves our way on Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. These will be very hit or miss throughout the afternoon. Highs will be mild for one more day in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will quickly fall Tuesday evening into the night as winds switch to the north. Temperatures late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will fall near freezing. Expect very chilly temperatures with highs only in the 40s and wind chills in the 20s to 30s all day long.

A warming trend builds late in the week and into the weekend, but another active period of weather with rounds of showers and storms is possible over the weekend.



MONDAY: Sunny Start, Afternoon Filtered Sunshine, BreezyHigh: 65

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated Evening Shower, Mild

Low: 51

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Sct. Afternoon Rain/Storms, Breezy

High: 67, (Evening Temps Fall)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler & Breezy

High: 44 Lake, 51 Inland

THURSDAY: AM Frost; Mostly Sunny

High: 53 Lake, 60 Inland

FRIDAY: Chance Rain/Storms, Breezy

High: 60

