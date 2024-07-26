Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and warming up

It's the last day with temperatures in the 70s along the lakefront with highs near 80 inland! After today, temperatures look to climb above average for an extended period of time. That will also come with more humidity too!

The weekend is looking great with Saturday being the pick day of the two. Expect plenty of sunshine all day long for your Friday into Saturday. Highs will get into the lower 80s for Saturday. Humidity will jump up Sunday with the chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.

There will be a slightly better chance for rain and storms on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will continue to build which will make it feel warmer. These temperatures will be common for most of next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s at times.



FRIDAY: Sunny and NiceHigh: 78 Lake, 81 Inland

Wind: SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies

Low: 64

Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, More Humidity, Slight PM Storm Chance

High: 86

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid, Ch. Storms

High: 87

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid, Slight Ch. Storms

High: 88

