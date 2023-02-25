Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and warmer weekend in store

A band of moderate snowfall moved through southern Wisconsin overnight -- leaving an inch or more of snow across much of the area. Clouds remain overhead but will gradually clear out from West to East later today. High temperatures will be impacted by how fast the clouds clear out. Highs near Milwaukee will hover in the mid-30s but could be higher farther West where sunshine arrives sooner.

Overnight lows drop into the 20s under a mainly clear sky. SW winds will ramp up during the nighttime hours - with gusts up to 30mph.

Sunshine returns for Sunday -- although winds off the lake will keep highs a bit cooler in Milwaukee. Afternoon temperatures may climb into the lower 40s away from Lake Michigan.

The next weather-maker enters Wisconsin on Monday - bringing scattered rain showers to much of the region. Rainfall totals may top 1" or more across SE Wisconsin. Some localized and minor flooding is worth watching for - given the snowpack and potential for a fast melt.

As the system departs, there may be a brief window where a wintry mix impacts our northern counties. Stay tuned to the forecast.

Highs will top out in the mid-40s on Monday & remain near-normal for much of next week.

Wintry mix and snow chances return on Wednesday/Thursday.

SATURDAY: Decreasing Clouds

High: 35°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear; Breezy

Low: 23°

Wind: W 10-15 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler near the Lake

High: 38°

Wind: W 3-5 mph

MONDAY: Rain/Windy

High: 45°

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Windy

High: 43°

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Mix; Cloudy

High: 46°