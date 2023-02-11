Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and warmer temperatures expected this weekend

After a chilly Saturday morning, the 40s return by the afternoon -- kicking off a mild & sunny weekend across SE Wisconsin. Breezy conditions on the backside of departing low-pressure will add a bit of a wind chill today.
Another mainly clear night will drop lows into the mid-upper 20s.
Sunday and Monday feature more sunshine. A dry cold front will pass by late Sunday into Monday morning. This will toss more cloud cover over the Badger State. Although Monday will be a touch cooler, the mild trend continues.
A low-pressure system moves in from the SW on Tuesday. Rain showers will expand across Wisconsin late in the day and wrap up by early Wednesday.
Another late-week system may bring another chance for rain or a wintry mix. There are still big differences in the exact track of this system, but there is a higher chance for mix/snow. Stay tuned for updates!
SATURDAY: Sunny & Breezy; Mild
High: 43
Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph
TONIGHT: Clear Sky; Chilly & Breezy
Low: 28 Lake 23 Inland
Wind: W 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Late Clouds
High: 45
MONDAY: Becoming Sunny; Mild & Breezy
High: 42
TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 45
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Isolated Shower
High: 49