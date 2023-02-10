Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and relatively warm for the weekend

Clearing skies Friday as we get ready for a gorgeous weekend. High temperatures climb to near 30° Friday afternoon, with a high of 33° in Milwaukee. Northwest winds 10-15 mph add an extra bite to these average temps.

This weekend will be sunny and relatively warm as high pressure takes over. Expect sunny skies Saturday with highs near 40° and mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Stronger winds can be expected Saturday out of the southwest 10-15 mph, with gusts near 30mph.

Relatively warm temperatures continue next week, peaking Wednesday as highs push 50°. Our next chance for rain will be Tuesday, with another storm likely Thursday.

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny. Breezy

High: 33°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 20° lakefront...13° inland

Wind: W 5 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny. Breezy

High: 42°

Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 45°

Wind: SW 10 mph

MONDAY: Becoming sunny. Breezy

High: 44°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Rain likely

High: 46°