Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and nice with highs in the 70s Friday

High pressure will be in full force heading into the weekend, which means lots of sunshine! Today is going to be very comfortable for the end of July. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s with low humidity. It should be a great evening to head to any area event or just have a fire in the backyard.

With continued sunshine, we start warming into the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday reach the lower 80s, followed by middle 80s on Sunday. The next chance for thunderstorms lands on Monday and big heat is on the way for the second half of next week.

TODAY:      
Mostly Sunny and Nice          
High: 78          
Wind: NW 10 mph

TONIGHT:    
Mainly Clear and Comfortable          
Low: 63 Lake 55 inland           
Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:   
Sunny Skies           
High: 82

SUNDAY:     
Sunny and Warm         
High: 86

MONDAY:     
Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms         
High: 87

TUESDAY:    
Mostly Sunny         
High: 83

