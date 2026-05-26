Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is visiting Style Pop Cafe — a creative hub for coffee lovers — on this hot, sunny day with highs near 90 and summer vibes in full swing.

Watch the full 7-Day Forecast below:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and nearing 90

The unofficial start to summer is certainly feeling like it. Highs climbed well into the 80s for Memorial Day, and we’re looking at even warmer conditions today. Southerly winds and full sunshine will help bolster highs into the mid to upper 80s. Some places farther inland could make a run at 90 degrees.

Southeast Wisconsin has been lacking rainfall this May. There is a slight chance for a few showers or storms tonight in areas north of Milwaukee. A stalled frontal boundary will be the focus of storm development. There is a marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather for our northern communities tonight. Although most storms may fizzle by the time they reach us, the strongest could contain gusty winds and hail.

Storms will struggle to continue overnight as they drift toward southern Wisconsin. A backdoor cold front will drop temperatures tomorrow. Highs will range from the mid-70s lakeside to the 80s farther inland. The front may also trigger a few scattered showers in the afternoon.

An extended period of drier weather is expected for the remainder of the week. Highs will briefly cool off Thursday before rebounding into the 70s and 80s late this week and into the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 87 Lake 90 Inland

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower/Storm North; Partly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: S 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Cooler near the Lake

High: 75 Lake 85 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 66 Lake 72 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.