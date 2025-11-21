Cloud cover thinned out overnight, but a stubborn bank of cloud cover remains to the south. A passing storm system will keep cloud cover nearby today. Some more sunshine is expected north of I-94. Rain chances stay far south of Wisconsin. Highs climb into the upper 40s today.

Watch: How warm it’ll get this weekend

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and mild weekend

The weekend features more sunshine and mild temperatures — especially on Sunday, when highs climb into the lower to mid-50s. It'll be a quiet start to the gun deer hunt season. Not much tracking snow is in place across Wisconsin.

The next best chance of rain rolls in late Monday into Tuesday. Widespread rain is expected during this period. Storm Team 4 continues to monitor a plunge of colder air around Thanksgiving. This will lead to below-average temperatures around the holiday weekend. Snow chances are still pending. Stay tuned for updates!

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny; More Sunshine North

High: 47

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 31

Wind: NW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cool

High: 48

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

MONDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 53

TUESDAY: Rain Likely

High: 53

