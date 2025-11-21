Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and mild weekend

Cloud cover thinned out overnight, but a stubborn bank of cloud cover remains to the south. A passing storm system will keep cloud cover nearby today. Some more sunshine is expected north of I-94. Rain chances stay far south of Wisconsin. Highs climb into the upper 40s today.
The weekend features more sunshine and mild temperatures — especially on Sunday, when highs climb into the lower to mid-50s. It'll be a quiet start to the gun deer hunt season. Not much tracking snow is in place across Wisconsin.
The next best chance of rain rolls in late Monday into Tuesday. Widespread rain is expected during this period. Storm Team 4 continues to monitor a plunge of colder air around Thanksgiving. This will lead to below-average temperatures around the holiday weekend. Snow chances are still pending. Stay tuned for updates!
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny; More Sunshine North
High: 47
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 31
Wind: NW 5 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cool
High: 48
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52
MONDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers
High: 53
TUESDAY: Rain Likely
High: 53
