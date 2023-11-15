Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and mild Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s

We're expecting another afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. 70s are a possibility near the State Line &amp; are more likely in the same area tomorrow.
High-pressure continues to slide East, but southerly winds keep warm air in place across Wisconsin. We're expecting another afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. 70s are a possibility near the State Line & are more likely in the same area tomorrow. After another clear night with lows in the 40s, winds pick up on Thursday as the overall weather pattern experiences a major shift.

Highs on Thursday will again top out in the 60s. A strong cold front will drop temperatures overnight into Friday. Gusty southerly winds (up to 40mph) are likely Thursday afternoon and evening. A Gale Watch has been issued for the waters of Lake Michigan.

A few light showers are possible along the frontal boundary tomorrow night into Friday. By Friday afternoon, highs will only reach the upper 40s.

A calm & cooler weekend is on tap with highs near 50-degrees.

The next weather maker of note moves by Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. A low-pressure system brings a chance for showers. Depending on the track of the system, a chance of winter weather remains on the table. Stay tuned for updates as this system may have impacts on early Thanksgiving travel!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and MildHigh: 65
Wind: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 43
Wind: S 5 mph

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds & Wind; Warm
High: 65

FRIDAY: Showers Early; Becoming Sunny in the Afternoon
High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 48

