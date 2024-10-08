Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and mild afternoon

We'll have a chilly start to the day with plenty of sunshine and a nice warm-up into the upper 60s! The calm weather continues Wednesday into Thursday with highs near the lake in the upper 60s and inland areas reaching into the low 70s.

One more 80-degree day? It's looking possible Friday with high temperatures right around 80 degrees in Milwaukee. A couple of cold fronts will cool us down with a low-pressure system tracking across the state Sunday bringing some rain chances.

Behind that system will be some cooler air for early next week. We could see highs in the 50s and maybe cold enough lows for some frost potential away from the lake.

TUESDAY: Sunny and PleasantHigh: 68

Wind: NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 46

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 67 Lake, 70 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67 Lake, 72 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 65

