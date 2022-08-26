Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and less humid Friday

Stunning weather to end the week across southeast Wisconsin. Skies will become mostly sunny, dewpoints will be much lower, and highs will be in the mid-70s.
Clouds start to roll in Saturday, but we'll stay dry across the area. High temperatures will be near 80°. A few rain showers pop in Sunday morning, with a slight chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb into the low to mid 80s, with muggy-feeling dew points near 70°. Warm and muggy weather continues Monday, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developing throughout the day.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
High: 75
TONIGHT: Mostly clear
LOW: 60
Wind: SW 5 mph
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds
High: 81
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Isolated showers. Possible thunderstorm. Muggy
High: 83
Wind: S 10-15 mph
MONDAY: Scattered showers. Possible thunderstorm. Muggy
High: 85
Wind: S 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 81