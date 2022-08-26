Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and less humid Friday

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s
Stunning weather to end the week across southeast Wisconsin. Skies will become mostly sunny, dewpoints will be much lower, and highs will be in the mid 70s.
and last updated 2022-08-26 06:10:21-04

Stunning weather to end the week across southeast Wisconsin. Skies will become mostly sunny, dewpoints will be much lower, and highs will be in the mid-70s.

Clouds start to roll in Saturday, but we'll stay dry across the area. High temperatures will be near 80°. A few rain showers pop in Sunday morning, with a slight chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb into the low to mid 80s, with muggy-feeling dew points near 70°. Warm and muggy weather continues Monday, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developing throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
High: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
LOW: 60
Wind: SW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds
High: 81
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Isolated showers. Possible thunderstorm. Muggy
High: 83
Wind: S 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Possible thunderstorm. Muggy
High: 85
Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 81

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.