Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and comfortable to start the week

Highs only reached into the 60s and 70s on Sunday! Overnight lows have fallen into the 50s with a few upper 40s far inland. Early cloud cover gives way to sunshine and some warmer weather. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm are possible on Tuesday as a series of frontal boundaries swing through the region. There is a better chance of widespread showers/storms on Wednesday. Severe weather chances remain low. Overall, high temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal this week.
Sunshine returns by Thursday & Friday.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 77
Wind: W 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 58
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storm
High: 73
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely
High: 71
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 70
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72
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