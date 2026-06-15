Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and comfortable to start the week

Highs only reached into the 60s and 70s on Sunday! Overnight lows have fallen into the 50s with a few upper 40s far inland. Early cloud cover gives way to sunshine and some warmer weather. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers and a thunderstorm are possible on Tuesday as a series of frontal boundaries swing through the region. There is a better chance of widespread showers/storms on Wednesday. Severe weather chances remain low. Overall, high temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal this week.

Sunshine returns by Thursday & Friday.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 58

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storm

High: 73

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely

High: 71

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

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