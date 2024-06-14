Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and comfortable Friday

The heat and humidity take a break for the next couple of days following yesterday's cold front. Expect a mostly sunny sky today with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s at the lakefront.

Some inland spots could warm into the mid/upper 70s. Much of the same is on tap for Saturday. More cloud cover moves in later in the day as moisture works into Wisconsin.

There is a slight chance of showers far NW of Milwaukee. There is a chance of some additional showers/storms on Sunday morning as more heat/humidity move in. Highs jump from the mid 70s to the mid 80s by Sunday.

Hot & humid conditions are expected for much of next week. Highs rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Pop-up storms will be possible given the afternoon heat.

FRIDAY: Sunny and ComfortableHigh: 74 lake 78 Inland

Wind: NW to NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Comfortable

Low: 56

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers

High: 74 lake 78 Inland



SUNDAY: Slight Chance Early Rain/Storms; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 86

MONDAY: Hot, humid & Mostly Sunny; Pop-up PM storms possible

High: 92

TUESDAY: Hot, humid & Partly Cloudy; Pop-up PM storms possible

High: 90

