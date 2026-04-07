High-pressure has moved in from the North. Much colder air has descended into Wisconsin — leading to lows in the 20s this morning. Highs will only make it into the mid-30s this afternoon. Warmer air rolls in for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and cold

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and cold

A few sprinkles are possible first thing Wednesday morning ahead of a warm front. Highs will jump back into the 60s.

As the front passes, additional showers are possible early Thursday morning. After some midday sunshine, another round of showers is possible late Thursday into early Friday. Highs remain in the 50s through the weekend.



TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly

High: 35 Lake 41 Inland

Wind: N 5 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 29

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Shower Early then Partly Cloudy and Warmer

High: 61

THURSDAY: Early Morning Rain; Mild

High: 60

FRIDAY: More Morning Rain and Mostly Cloudy

High: 52 Lake 56 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

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