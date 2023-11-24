Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and chilly Friday, highs in mid-30s

Shopping this morning? Get ready for the cold! Overnight lows have dropped into the teens and 20s across SE Wisconsin. Northerly winds have allowed wind chills to dip into the single-digits farther NW of Milwaukee. The chill stays with us through the afternoon despite ample sunshine. Highs will only top out in the lower to mid 30s.

More clouds build in later today and throughout Saturday as a swath of snow approaches from the SW. Sunday snowfall is looking more likely for southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Snowfall begins late tomorrow night and continues into Sunday morning. Accumulations remain minor - from a coating to as much as 2" of snowfall. The winter weather exits by Sunday evening - giving way to a blustery Monday. Highs will hover near freezing with a gusty West wind.

Sunshine is back throughout much of next week as highs slowly rise from the 30s into the lower 40s.



FRIDAY: Sunny & ChillyHigh: 34

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 25 lake, 18 inland

Wind: W 3-5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

SUNDAY: Chance Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

MONDAY: Becoming Sunny, Breezy & Cold

High: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 35

