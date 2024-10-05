Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and breezy Saturday

Overnight lows dropped into the 60s at the lakefront. Meanwhile, temperatures fell into the 30s and 40s farther inland. SE winds pick up today as a frontal system approaches from the West.

Plenty of sunshine is expected today as highs climb into the lower and mid-70s at the lakefront. Inland temperatures will be a few degrees warmer.

Cloud cover increases as a cold front moves in tonight. There is an outside chance for a spotty sprinkle or two. Winds will remain gusty. Given the lack of moisture, rain chances remain low. Winds from the NW on Sunday lead to slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Pleasant and sunny conditions are expected for much of the upcoming work week.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and BreezyHigh: 75

Wind: SE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 57

Wind: S/W 10-20 G305 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 68

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny

High: 65

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 67

