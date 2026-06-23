Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and 70s expected Tuesday

Highs will be in the low 70s today, upper 60s for some lakeside counties. Plenty of sun too!

The next thing we are watching is a clipper to bring the return of rain back to the area. This likely starts overnight to the NW, then moves in for the AM rush Wednesday. 6am to 3pm features scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Then a break from 3pm to 8pm or so. The 2nd round is associated with the cold front from 8pm to midnight. Some of those could bring hail and winds.

After that... Thursday-Saturday in the low 70s and sunny. Low humidity.

By Sunday... heat and humidity built with some 90s possible next week.

TODAY: Sunny. Nice.

High: 70

Wind: East 5-10

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Storms NW

Low: 57

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY: scattered showers and storms through the day. Some could be strong in the late evening.

High: 77

Wind: SW 10-15

THURSDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 73

Wind: NW/NE 5-10

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 71

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

SUNDAY: Much warmed and more humid

High: 83

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