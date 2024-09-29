Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunday sunshine; Watching for mid-week cool down

After a fantastic Saturday, more sunshine is on tap to close out the weekend. While the remnants of Helene remain far to the South, breezy NE winds continue for Sunday.

Highs will range from the mid-70s lakeside to the lower 80s far inland. Winds could gust as high as 20-25 mph - leading to choppy conditions on Lake Michigan. Waves could reach 3-5 feet making for dangerous swimming conditions.

Overnight lows drop back into the 70s. A carbon copy forecast is expected for Monday.

Meanwhile, a cold front will drop in from the northwest late Monday night and early Tuesday. There is an outside chance for a shower far North. Highs will only reach the upper 60s on Tuesday. Wednesday morning lows may drop into the mid and upper 40s.

Pleasant weather is expected for the latter half of the week.



SUNDAY: Sunny & BreezyHigh: 74 Lake 78Inland

Wind: NE 15-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool

Low: 62 Lake, 55 inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 70

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.