Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunday sunshine to Spring snow

Calmer weather has moved into Wisconsin this Sunday morning. A mainly clear sky has allowed lows to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunshine remains overhead today as highs climb into the low 50s.

A strong cold front will drop in from the north overnight and early Monday. A burst of wet snow will accompany this front as it passes through around and just before daybreak Monday. A quick reduction in visibility is possible with this snowfall. Accumulation on pavement will be tough, but some snow may stack up on grassy/elevated surfaces. A dusting to 1 inch of snow is possible.

Once the front clears the area, brisk northerly winds will take hold. Scattered snow flurries may continue through the morning and into the early afternoon. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s.

Tuesday features sunshine, but much cooler weather. Gusty winds will drop wind chills into the teens and 20s.

Another round of rain and snow is possible midweek as an area of low pressure passes south of Wisconsin. Rain showers may change over to a wintry mix late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Temperatures will slowly rise from the 40s to the low 50s toward next weekend.



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny to Partly CloudyHigh: 50

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Mix/Snow

Low: 31

Wind: Var 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Morning Snow/Mix, Less Than 1" Accumulation

High: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain/Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

THURSDAY: Chance Rain Showers

High: 46

