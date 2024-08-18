Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunday sprinkles; Cooler and dry start to the week

Watch Now
Cooler and drier weather is expected at the start of the work week. Lingering high-pressure keeps the 4Cast dry through next weekend.
Overnight lows had fallen into the lower and mid 60s across SE Wisconsin. Upper 60s - near 70 temperatures were noted at the lakefront. Now that the area of low-pressure has moved farther East, cooler & drier air filters into Wisconsin today. That said, there still remains a chance for a few showers near the lakefront this afternoon. It won't be a washout and any showers are expected to move quickly. Highs climb into the mid and upper 70s - especially if clouds can move out fast enough.

Breezy Northerly winds will create hazardous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan through Monday evening. 3-5ft waves along with a higher rip current risk is forecast. Swimming is discouraged - especially in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

Several days of dry weather are on the horizon as high-pressure moves into the Great Lakes region. After a cooler start to the week, SW winds will usher in warmer temperatures towards next weekend.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy; Spotty Afternoon ShowerHigh: 78
Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 62
Wind: N 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy
High: 75

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 77

